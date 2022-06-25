President Biden signs federal gun bill into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGGB/WSHM) - President Joe Biden signed the historic gun bill into law Saturday morning.

It is the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades.

The bill includes millions of dollars in funding for mental health, school safety, and crisis intervention programs.

The bill includes a new process for those under 21 to buy a gun and it closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, which prevents people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun.

