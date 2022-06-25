Pro-life supporter shares her experience following overturning of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade case which granted safe access to abortion rights.

Western Mass News spoke with one woman who has found herself on both sides of the abortion debate to get her reaction on the news.

“I’m happy it was overturned after so many years, right?” said Mabeline Burgos. “Especially because I was not at one point pro-life.”

Mabeline Burgos, now a pro-life supporter, expressed how pleased she is with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, but she did not always have this view.

“At a younger age, I also had an abortion,” Burgos told us.

She said that she had an abortion when she was in her twenties, but the 41-year-old told us it caused her views to change.

“What made me pro-life was the day I had an abortion. They bring you in there. They tell you, ‘Here, take a pill,’” Burgos recalled. “They made me have an ultrasound after I did that, and having to see the ultrasound made me realize what I have done. I said, ‘Oh, my God, that’s the baby. What am I doing?’”

For Burgos, Friday’s ruling brings relief, but the feeling is different for others like Catherine Donaghy who Western Mass News found holding a sign in protest in Northampton.

“Because they overturned Roe v Wade,” Donaghy said. “It’s historical, it’s monumental. It’s been alright for close to 50 years, and it’s now 2022, and they have overturned a woman’s right to safe, legal abortion.”

In Massachusetts, abortion remains legal. How this decision will play out in other states remains to be seen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.