Rallies held in Springfield, Northampton following Roe v. Wade ruling

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rallies took place in western Massachusetts on Friday following the ruliing made by the Supreme Court.

Protestors gathered at Pulaski Park in Northampton to demonstrate their opposition to the revesal of Roe v. Wade.

Western Mass News caught up with one protester who explained why she deiceded to stand up against the decision.

“It is a blatant disrespect of my rights. It’s is taking away my right to my body, turning it into a political issue,” the protester explained.

Another protester told Western Mass News that he feels this is just the beginning of a very slippery slope.

“What we witnessed today was the beginning of the end of democracy,” that protester added.

Protesters also gathered Friday outside of U.S. federal court in Springfield.

People gathered together with sighns in opposition of Friday’s Supreme Court decision.

