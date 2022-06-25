Advertisement

Thunderbirds fall short in Game 4 of Calder Cup Finals against Wolves

Springfield Thunderbirds
Springfield Thunderbirds(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge and Raegan Loughrey
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds fell short to the Chicago Wolves in Game 4 of the Calder Cup Finals on Friday by a score of 4- 2.

The game started out at 3-0 for the Wolves and the Thunderbirds just couldn’t get a lead on them.

Thunderbirds are now on the brink of elimination as they have to win the next three games to clinch the Calder Cup title.

The Wolves only need one more win to secure the Calder Cup.

Make sure to tune into game 5 on our other network- cozy tv.

Tune in for Game 5 Saturday starting at 7 p.m. on Cozi TV.

