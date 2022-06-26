Advertisement

Crews respond to 2-car crash on Abbott and Plumtree Roads in Springfield

Abbott and Plumtree Roads Crash
Abbott and Plumtree Roads Crash(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the intersection of Abbott and Plumtree Roads for reports of a 2-car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to a Springfield Fire official, one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no cause released at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Westfield Police issue traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road
Hadley Truck
Hadley Police seeking truck owner after playhouse mistakenly taken from driveway
Brimfield Crash Memorial 062622
Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield
Western Mass News reporter Kristin Burnell sat down with comedian Jay Leno.
Exclusive: Jay Leno performs at Springfield Symphony Hall