Crews respond to 2-car crash on Abbott and Plumtree Roads in Springfield
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the intersection of Abbott and Plumtree Roads for reports of a 2-car crash Sunday afternoon.
According to a Springfield Fire official, one occupant had to be extricated from their vehicle and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There has been no cause released at this time.
Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.