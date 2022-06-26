Exclusive: Jay Leno performs at Springfield Symphony Hall

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Western Mass News reporter Kristin Burnell sat down with former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno before his Symphony Hall show in Springfield.

This show was part of his 2022 stand-up comedy tour.

The Massachusetts native told Western Mass New his thoughts on performing in front of a live audience again. “I’ve always been a road comic; I’ve always liked it audience is a little bit different. There’s different feeling now, it’s interesting I find I used to do a lot of politics I don’t anymore because everybody is on one side or the other and as soon as you mention a politician they are like ‘what is this going to be about’ oh okay it’s funny because it’s the guy I hate as opposed to just laughing at the joke,” said Leno “I’ve been doing this a long time. I don’t really like to do Netflix specials or any of that kind of stuff because I prefer the live audience you know. If you said you would get paid all this money you have to do one show or you could do 200 shows a year… I would rather do 200 shows because you can grow and try out new things.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.