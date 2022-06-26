Advertisement

Exclusive: Jay Leno performs at Springfield Symphony Hall

By Libby James
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Western Mass News reporter Kristin Burnell sat down with former Tonight Show host and comedian Jay Leno before his Symphony Hall show in Springfield.

This show was part of his 2022 stand-up comedy tour.

The Massachusetts native told Western Mass New his thoughts on performing in front of a live audience again. “I’ve always been a road comic; I’ve always liked it audience is a little bit different. There’s different feeling now, it’s interesting I find I used to do a lot of politics I don’t anymore because everybody is on one side or the other and as soon as you mention a politician they are like ‘what is this going to be about’ oh okay it’s funny because it’s the guy I hate as opposed to just laughing at the joke,” said Leno “I’ve been doing this a long time. I don’t really like to do Netflix specials or any of that kind of stuff because I prefer the live audience you know. If you said you would get paid all this money you have to do one show or you could do 200 shows a year… I would rather do 200 shows because you can grow and try out new things.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of the finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves
413 Biker Girls
413 Biker Girls honor fallen riders with first annual ride out
generic graphic
Dogs attack owner, on the loose in Hampden
Officials with the RMV said that they are preparing for a lot of visits the week of the 21st...
Online RMV transactions set to be unavailable due to system upgrade