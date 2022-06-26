Fundraising efforts held in honor of injured motorcyclist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Community members gathered Sunday in support of their friend who was injured in a motorcycle accident.

Keith Funk was involved in a motorcycle accident on May 14th of this year.

He is currently in stable condition in the hospital, but still has a long road of recovery to go.

Two events were held Sunday to raise money for his cause. His fellow riders kicked off the day with a benefit ride, and then headed to a fundraiser in Springfield.

“I’m here for my brother,” Thomas Edwards told us. “I’ve known him since I was six years old. It’s devastating, what happened. Some people just don’t look out for us on the road and they don’t care.”

The event was held in Springfield at the Northgate Plaza and featured live music, raffles, and more.

