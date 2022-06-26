Advertisement

Hadley police locate playhouse mistakenly taken from driveway

Hadley Truck
Hadley Truck(Hadley Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor and Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A playhouse that was accidentally taken from a Hadley resident’s driveway has been located.

On Sunday, Hadley Police posted on their Facebook page asking for the public’s help locating the owner of a truck after they allegedly took a cedar playhouse from a Crystal Lane driveway, mistaking it as free.

Hadley Police said that the expensive cedar playhouse was in the driveway of the home when the pickup truck came and took it away.

Days later, an update has been made to the original post. According to Hadley police, they have located the whereabouts of the playhouse and are working to return it to its owners.

