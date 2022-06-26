Advertisement

Hadley Police seeking truck owner after playhouse mistakenly taken from driveway

Hadley Truck
Hadley Truck(Hadley Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are looking for the owner of a truck after they took a cedar playhouse from a Crystal Lane driveway, mistaking it as free.

Hadley Police said that the expensive cedar playhouse was in the driveway of the home when the pickup truck came and took it away.

Since it is thought to have been a misunderstanding, police will not be pursuing a criminal investigation. They said that they are only looking to return the playhouse to its owners.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you are asked to contact the Hadley Police Department.

