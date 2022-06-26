Hot & Humid Today, a cool down and Potentially Heavy Rain on Tap for Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Another hot day on tap for us today, after we hit 90 degrees for the first time this month in some areas. Yesterday overall was pleasant, but today we are looking at getting into the low to mid 90′s with higher dew points... it will feel noticeably muggier today than yesterday. Temperatures are already getting into the low 70′s on this Sunday morning... but we can expect highs in the low to mid 90′s. Head over to the cape if you’re looking for some relief from the heat. Satellite and radar are completely clear now, and it will stay that way for most of the day today, until we get into the late evening hours.

Tonight, we can expect mostly clear skies, however a spot shower is not out of the question. Temps in the upper 60s to low 70′s, a touch muggy as well.

On our surface map, we have strong high pressure dominating now with the Jetstream lifting well into Canada... this helps drive up the heat. An approaching cold front of to our west will make its way into the area overnight tonight into Monday, and with it, a big cooldown, and some rain. Throughout the day tomorrow, we can expect steady rainfall, heavy at times, across the area. An embedded thunderstorm as well is not out of the question, but the risk of severe weather is low, so no first alert weather day for Monday. Any rain we get will be beneficial, as much of Massachusetts sits in unusually dry conditions according to the most recent drought monitor published every week. We can expect lighter more scattered showers in the earlier parts of the day Monday, but steadier and heavier rain by the noon to 2pm hour. clearing out by the evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are looking dry and much closer to seasonable, and as we get into the later parts of next week, we maintain the dry weather, but slowly creep closer to taking a run at 90 once again on Friday. The fourth of July weekend is looking unsettled overall, but the Holiday itself on Monday looks to be dry with temps in the low to mid 80′s.

