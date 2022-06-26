Springfield residents beat the heat at splash pads across the city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Springfield decided to celebrate the first official week of summer by activating more than a dozen splash pads throughout the city to keep residents cool from this weekend’s hot temperatures.

Western Mass News stopped by one of those locations Sunday morning where we found people looking to beat the heat.

“Are you going to pull mommy and daddy into going to the splash pad with you? Oh, yeah,” Western Mass News asked 2-and-a-half-year-old Cayden Bushey. “You want mommy and daddy to go there with you? Yeah, let’s go run though.”

Shawn And Tamara Bushey of Ludlow decided to bring their son Cayden to the Myrtle Park splash pad on this hot Sunday.

“It’s hot out,” Shawn said. “We knew there is a sprinkler. We wanted to get our son outside to run around in the water.”

Their hope was to have Cayden run off some energy.

“He has so much energy, so this is the perfect spot for him,” Tamara told us.

As for the temperatures:

“The weather’s great,” Shawn said. “I would take the mid-80s or upper 70s over 90s any day, but if it’s going to be in the 90s, we’ll figure out a way to make a benefit of it.”

Some people did benefit from the 90 degree temperatures by continuing on writing their book outdoors.

“I have the day off and I’m waiting to go to an event, so in my spare time, I saw this park and figured I’d stop,” Abbie Arce of Boston said.

You can stay cool and have some summer fun at the splash pads that are now activated at the following Springfield parks:

Adams Park

Barrows Park

Calhoun Park

Emerson Wight Park

Emily Bill Park

Forest Park

Hubbard Park

Jaime Ulloa Park

Magazine Park

Marshal Roy Park

Mary Troy Park

Myrtle Street Park

Nathan Bill Park

Rebecca Johnson Park

Riverfront Park

Ruth Elizabeth Park

Van Horn Park

Walsh Park

Yollie Nahorniak Park

