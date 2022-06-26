Advertisement

The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves

The Springfield Thunderbirds lost to the Chicago Wolves in game 5 of the series.
By Libby James
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds had a sad ending to their season after losing game 5 of The Calder Cup Finals.

The Chicago Wolves took the game 4-0. This comes as the Thunderbirds finished the best of seven game series with one win. Games 3, 4 and 5 of the series were played in Springfield with a near sold out crowd at every game.

This was the first time Springfield was in the Calder Cup Championship since 1991.

The Thunderbirds will begin their next season in October.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

413 Biker Girls
413 Biker Girls honor fallen riders with first annual ride out
generic graphic
Dogs attack owner, on the loose in Hampden
Officials with the RMV said that they are preparing for a lot of visits the week of the 21st...
Online RMV transactions set to be unavailable due to system upgrade
Generic gun image
President Biden signs federal gun bill into law