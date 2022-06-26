The Springfield Thunderbirds are out of finals after losing game 5 to the Chicago Wolves

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Springfield Thunderbirds had a sad ending to their season after losing game 5 of The Calder Cup Finals.

The Chicago Wolves took the game 4-0. This comes as the Thunderbirds finished the best of seven game series with one win. Games 3, 4 and 5 of the series were played in Springfield with a near sold out crowd at every game.

This was the first time Springfield was in the Calder Cup Championship since 1991.

The Thunderbirds will begin their next season in October.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.