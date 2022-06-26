Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was seriously injured following an early morning crash in Brimfield Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash.

Troopers arrived and found a 2006 Nissan Sentra off the road and rolled over about 40 feet into the tree line.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased were described as a 17-year-old male from Oxford, and 18-year-old male from West Brookfield, and a 19-year-old male from Holland who is believed to have been the vehicle’s operator.

The fourth occupant, a 17-year-old male from Brookfield, fled the scene prior to the arrival of the State Police. It was discovered later that he had gone to Harrington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Both 17-year-old victims’ names will not be released as they are considered juveniles. The 18- and 19-year-old victims’ names have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.