Victims of deadly Brimfield crash identified

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three teenagers were killed and a fourth was seriously injured following an early morning crash in Brimfield Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road around 12:50 a.m. Sunday for reports of a crash.

Troopers arrived and found a 2006 Nissan Sentra off the road and rolled over about 40 feet into the tree line.

Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Brimfield Crash Site 062622 (Western Mass News photo)

On Monday morning, Massachusetts State Police identified two of the victims as 19-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni of Holland and 18-year-old Shane Douglas of West Brookfield.

Ardizzoni is believed to have been the vehicle’s operator at the time of the crash.

Police say the third victim was a 17-year-old from Oxford.

Police say a fourth occupant, a 17-year-old male from Brookfield, fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers. It was discovered later that he had gone to Harrington Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials from Tantasqua High School issued a statement following the crash, saying, quote:

“We are deeply saddened by the news that the lives of 2 of our Tantasqua High School students were lost in a tragic accident overnight. Our hearts go out to their families as well as our students and staff. Counselors will be available at the high school at the beginning of the week for any of our school community in need of support.”

A memorial in honor of the victims has also been set up at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Massachusetts State Police-Sturbridge, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest developments as they enter our newsroom.

