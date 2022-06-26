Advertisement

Westfield Police issue traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police have issued a traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road.

Police said that Lloyds Hill Road will be closed on June 27th, 28th, and 29th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternatives routes during these times.

Western Mass News will provide any updates as they enter our newsroom.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Abbott and Plumtree Roads Crash
Crews respond to 2-car crash on Abbott and Plumtree Roads in Springfield
Hadley Truck
Hadley Police seeking truck owner after playhouse mistakenly taken from driveway
Brimfield Crash Memorial 062622
Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield
Western Mass News reporter Kristin Burnell sat down with comedian Jay Leno.
Exclusive: Jay Leno performs at Springfield Symphony Hall