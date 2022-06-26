Westfield Police issue traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield Police have issued a traffic advisory for Lloyds Hill Road.

Police said that Lloyds Hill Road will be closed on June 27th, 28th, and 29th from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for construction.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternatives routes during these times.

