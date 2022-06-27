Chicopee man partially confined to a wheelchair, charged in fatal shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicopee.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 47-year-old, Angel Guzman from Chicopee was taken into custody after the fatal shooting while he was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Chicopee Street.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old, Anderson Martinez, from Holyoke.

We’re told police were called to the scene for a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found Martinez suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Emergency medical procedures were performed on scene until the victim could be transported to Baystate Medical Center,” says Hampden District Attorney spokesperson, James Leydon.

A short time later after arriving at the hospital, we’re told Martinez was pronounced deceased.

During the investigation on scene officers were able to locate Guzman.

“(He was) in front of a nearby apartment complex, and in possession of a semi-automatic handgun. Guzman, who is partially confined to a wheelchair complied with officers in relinquishing the firearm,” explains Leydon.

Shortly thereafter, officers transported Guzman to the Chicopee Police Department.

“He was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, and Assault By Means of a Dangerous Weapon,” Leydon tells Western Mass News.

According to the Hampden DA’s Office it appears both men were engaged in an argument and during the argument they both brandished a weapon before shots were fired.

At this time the shooting remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department, the MA State Police and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

Guzman was arraigned in Chicopee District Court Monday and held on $100,000 cash bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 27th.

