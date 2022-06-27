Drying Out Tonight; Nice Week Ahead!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A cold front is moving through western Mass this afternoon and lower humidity will follow in behind it. Showers and a few downpours are coming to an end this afternoon and humidity will begin to fall as the front exits our area.

Our weather turns more comfortable tonight and especially overnight as dry air continues to build in behind a departing cold front. Building high pressure will allow skies to become mostly clear late and temperatures fall into the mid-50s for most.

A lovely weather day is on tap Tuesday with good sunshine, low humidity and light northwesterly breezes. Highs climb into the lower and middle 70s in the Berkshires and upper 70s to around 80 in the valley. Temperatures cool quickly after sunset with low 50s likely overnight.

Seasonably warm temperatures are on tap this week with highs climbing into the lower and middle 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity may climb a bit Wednesday evening and we will see some patchy clouds and a low risk for a spot shower Wednesday night with a passing weak cold front. Another shot of dry air follows for Thursday.

Temperatures get hot to end the week with 90s looking likely Friday. Humidity remains low to moderate, so we aren’t expecting a bit heat index. We will see another day of strong sunshine along with a healthy southwesterly breeze. Humidity will be on the rise Friday night through Saturday ahead of our next cold front.

Our holiday weekend begins humid and unsettled as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Saturday should feature scattered showers and thunderstorms and a few may linger Sunday if the front slows down. Our weather looks drier for Independence Day along with sunshine and mid 80s.

