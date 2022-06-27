First big steps taken to address Roderick Ireland Courthouse health concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will close its doors later this week as state officials prepare to conduct a deep clean of a building plagued by dangerous mold.

Western Mass News spoke with courthouse employees to find out how they are preparing for this weekend, something they call the first big step following a settlement to remediate the courthouse last month.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that they’re going to clean like they say they’re going to clean,” said Hampden County Register of Probate Rosemary Saccomani.

She spoke with Western Mass News days before the Roderick Ireland Courthouse will be cleared out for a deep clean as part of the terms agreed to in a settlement between attorneys representing courthouse employees and the state trial court in May.

“Does this feel like the first big test for them to see if they follow through with what they’ve said they’re going to do?” Western Mass News asked Saccomani.

“Yes, absolutely, because this is really the first test,” she said.

Saccomani shared a picture of water leaking into her office window last week and showed us the dust collecting on old materials in the probate office.

According to a trial court spokesperson, cleanup will begin Thursday afternoon at 5 p.m. and run through Tuesday, July 5th.

However, this is not the first step.

“They’ve been doing work steadily over the last number of weeks,” Springfield City Solicitor John Payne told us. “They’re dealing with removing fiberglass from some of the FCU units, they’re doing cleaning of the drains, removing ceiling tiles.”

Payne, appointed as settlement coordinator, called it the first big step in a renovation project that state officials estimate will cost over $90 million.

“Hopefully, people will see that there has been an improvement,” Payne said. “They’ll feel better about the areas that they work in.”

Payne added that weekly and monthly emails outlining updates and sent to courthouse employees is a sign of improvement in communication that has been lacking between the state and those inside the courthouse for decades.

“Again, you’re still dealing with people who’ve worked there for years and years who don’t have a lot of faith in the administration, administrative office in Boston,” he said.

While the courthouse is closed, certain operations will be moved to Chicopee and Westfield. As for the Registry of Probate office, they will run sessions remotely this Friday and next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.