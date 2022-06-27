Advertisement

Heavy presence seen on Genesee Street in Springfield

There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield.
By Paris Dunford and Ryan Trowbridge
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield.

When our Western Mass News crew first arrived around 7 p.m., several police cruisers and a medical response vehicle were on-scene, along with caution tape blocking off a house.

We’ve reached out to the Springfield Police Department for more details, but have not yet heard back.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

