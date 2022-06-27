Leeds VA Medical Center to remain open following Senate opposition

LEEDS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission announced Monday that it will not be moving forward with the closure of the Leeds VA Medical Center.

AIR faced opposition from 12 bipartisan senators, therefore signifying the commission’s end. Without the Senate’s approval the VA Mission Act process will not move forward.

Congressman Jim McGovern, Chairman of the House Rules Committee, issued a statement on the news, saying, quote:

“I want to thank the bipartisan group of Senators, led by Senator Jon Tester, which worked together to put an end to this unfair and arbitrary process. This announcement is a huge relief to the thousands of veterans across Western and Central Massachusetts who rely on the Leeds VA for high-quality medical care. This entire ordeal has created anxiety and distress for veterans and their loved ones throughout our community—and I sincerely hope that this welcome news allows them to rest a bit easier tonight knowing that the commission and the recommended closures will not move forward. My team and I have been working closely with our Senate counterparts, and as Chairman of the House Rules Committee, I will continue to do whatever I can to block any legislative attempts to shut down the Leeds VA and take care away from our veterans.”

