Mass. State Police seize $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks

Mass. State Police Fireworks Seizure
Mass. State Police Fireworks Seizure(Massachusetts State Police)
By Mary Wilson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Massachusetts State Police has seized $8,000 worth of fireworks.

On Friday, troopers stopped several vehicles that contained fireworks that had been purchased in another state and carried into Massachusetts.

Troopers seized about 425 items including large rockets, fountains, and roman candles.

7 people were charged with illegal possession of fireworks.

