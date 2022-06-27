One dead after shooting on Genesee Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Genesee Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot and provided first aid.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A suspect has not been named and police are now asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.