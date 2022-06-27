Advertisement

One dead after shooting on Genesee Street in Springfield

There was an increased police presence Sunday evening in the area of 89 Genesee Street in Springfield.
By Jenna Reyes
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead after a weekend shooting in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers were called to the 0-100 block of Genesee Street around 6:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot and provided first aid.

He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

A suspect has not been named and police are now asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip.

Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News stopped by one of those locations Sunday morning where we found people...
Springfield residents beat the heat at splash pads across the city
Community members gathered Sunday in support of their friend who was injured in a motorcycle...
Fundraising efforts held in honor of injured motorcyclist
Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland...
Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield
Massachusetts State Police said that troopers responded to the area of East Brimfield-Holland...
Three teenagers killed, one seriously injured in overnight crash in Brimfield