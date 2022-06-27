Advertisement

Police remind drivers to notify officers of animal-related accidents

Northampton Fawn Rescue 062722
Northampton Fawn Rescue 062722(Northampton Police Department)
By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Northampton Police Department is reminding drivers to notify police after striking an animal in order to get it help as quickly as possible.

Monday morning, officers responded to Loudville Road for reports of a baby deer that appeared to be abandoned by its mother as it had been on the side of the road for some time.

They later determined that the fawn had actually been struck by a vehicle.

With some help, the officers were able to bring the fawn to the police station before taking it to a veterinary clinic for treatment.

