Advertisement

Springfield crews respond to accident on Liberty Street

Liberty Street Accident 062722
Liberty Street Accident 062722(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Liberty Street Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car collision.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the accident occurred around 2 p.m.

Two occupants were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the accident at this time.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. State Police Fireworks Seizure
Mass. State Police seize $8,000 worth of illegal fireworks
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Westfield.
Town by Town: June 27
Monday’s meeting was with the City Council’s Public Safety Committee. Fire Commissioner BJ...
Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi speaks on increase in mental health calls
The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield will close its doors later this week as state...
First big steps taken to address Roderick Ireland Courthouse health concerns