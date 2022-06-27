Springfield crews respond to accident on Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Liberty Street Monday afternoon for reports of a two-car collision.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the accident occurred around 2 p.m.

Two occupants were brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the accident at this time.

