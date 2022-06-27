Advertisement

Springfield Fire Commissioner Calvi speaks on increase in mental health calls

Monday’s meeting was with the City Council’s Public Safety Committee. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi answered questions about their 911 dispatch center.
By Paris Dunford and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield city leaders met Monday to discuss the city’s 911 calls, including the increase in mental health calls and new resources for residents who do not speak English.

Just a few years ago, local emergency response departments created a centralized dispatch, and Monday, they discussed how beneficial it is. For example, it greatly improves call times in the city.

Commissioner Calvi also addressed a growing number of mental health calls this year.

He said there were 4,130 behavioral health calls last year and 1,652 similar in nature calls so far this year, but we are only halfway through 2022.

“We’re a little less than fifty percent so far this year,” Commissioner Calvi said. “Usually, summer and going into the holiday season is the busiest time for psychiatric emergencies. So, we’re almost at the halfway point of the year and the busiest season for psych has yet to come upon us.”

Commissioner Calvi also answered questions regarding 911 translation services for non-English speaking callers. He said there is a state translation line the city utilizes, with translators for more than 300 languages. That translation includes sign language for those who are hearing impaired.

Commissioner Calvi also mentioned there are still openings within the call center. They are still actively looking for dispatchers.

