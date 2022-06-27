Springfield officials explain why seized illegal dirt bikes cannot be destroyed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a video showing a bulldozer destroying nearly 100 confiscated dirt bikes in New York City went viral last week, a viewer reached out to our Getting Answers team, asking why the same can’t be done here in Springfield.

We brought our questions to elected officials who have spearheaded efforts to crack down on these illegal dirt bikes to find out whether dirt bikes can be destroyed around here and what steps they are taking to try to change that.

“Well, it just shows you that Springfield is not the only community that’s going through these issues, these dirt bikes are a nuisance everywhere,” said State Representative Orlando Ramos.

After a video surfaced last week showing nearly 100 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs confiscated and bulldozed by the NYPD, a viewer reached out to our Western Mass News Getting Answers team, asking: “Why can’t we do this here?”

“Without some kind of legal process, I don’t think we can do that,” City Solicitor John Payne told us.

We reached out to elected officials who met virtually on Monday to address the issue, including Payne. Currently, confiscated dirt bikes not properly claimed go to auction where they can end up right back on the streets.

According to Payne, civil asset forfeiture laws must be resolved before a pending home rule bill put forth by State Representative Orlando Ramos could take effect. That would allow for the destruction of confiscated dirt bikes.

“We anticipate that we’re gonna be able to complete that by the end of the session, then we can move forward with the petition,” Representative Ramos said.

Springfield Police are on board with the state representative’s proposal, according to spokesperson Ryan Walsh, saying:

“SPD is in favor of crushing seized off-highway vehicles that are not returned to their original owner. There is currently no law that allows us to do that.”

Representative Ramos added that he is hopeful that the bill could take effect by next summer, so what is the plan until that point?

“The city of Springfield’s going to continue to be aggressive on dirt bikes. We’re going to continue to confiscate them .We’re going to continue to arrest people who are riding these illegal dirt bikes,” he said. “The only thing that we have to clarify is when we will be able to officially destroy these bikes so that they don’t end up back in circulation.”

Walsh told us that Springfield Police seized 125 off highway vehicles last year. He did not provide an exact figure for this year, but he said that number is well above 50.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.