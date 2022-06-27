Town by Town: June 27

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, Springfield, and Westfield.

Beyond Walls honored Holyoke’s designation as a Puerto Rican cultural district with the installation of five large-scale outdoor murals and one large-scale outdoor multimedia piece.

Beyond Walls is one of the leading proponents of civic engagement and education through public art in partnership with Nueva Esperanza, Inc., a community development and social services agency and pioneer in locally based programming.

Most of the work will take place from June 18 through the 20th, and then June 25 through Wednesday with artists in lifts and on ladders during the installations, painting on walls as tall as 100 feet high.

The city of Springfield is gearing up for this year’s 4th of July celebration.

Monday, the Spirit of Springfield offered up a preview of what to expect at this year’s Star Spangled Springfield event.

The celebration will take place on Monday, July 4th from 6 to 10 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

There will be several performances, as well as plenty of food.

The night will be capped off with fireworks over the Memorial Bridge.

Town by town took us to Westfield where Senator John Velis announced $100,000 in ARPA funding for the Westfield Council on Aging on Monday.

Senator Velis was joined by Westfield Council on Aging Director Tina Gorman, State Representative Kelly Pease, and others.

The funding was included in the recent American Rescue Plan Act legislation that was passed by the Senate and House and signed into law by in December.

The earmark will help the Westfield Council on Aging make improvements and updates throughout the Westfield Senior Center.

