Beautiful Mid-Week Stretch

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day for June here in western Mass! We began cool and dry this morning, then warmed quickly with the help of full sun. Scattered clouds this afternoon capped temperatures in the 70s to around 80 with light breezes out of the northwest and low humidity.

High pressure remains in control tonight, so after sunset, temperatures will steadily fall back through the 70s this evening, 60s tonight and 50s by morning. Expect another cool, crisp night with light and variable wind and another sunny start Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a warmer day as high pressure moves east and our wind shifts southwesterly. Temperatures climb fast and afternoon highs end up in the middle 80s for many. Another early afternoon sea breeze is expected at the coast as southwesterly breezes will stay light. So, if you’re beach-bound, be mindful of the cool-down later in the day. No such luck in western Mass!

An upper level disturbance and weak cold front move in Wednesday evening with patchy clouds and a risk for a spot shower or thunderstorm. Nothing severe is expected, and if we see any storms, they should be isolated and brief. Northwesterly breezes return behind the front, clearing us out for Thursday.

Another lovely day on tap to end June with mostly sunny skies, low humidity and seasonably warm afternoon temps. However, a subtropical ridge building into the Southeast will bring in the heat for New England Friday. Temperatures soar into the 90s Friday afternoon with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and gusty southwesterly breezes. Humid at the coast, but dew points won’t be over the top here-more like around 60. With dew points staying lower, temperatures in the valley may hit middle or even upper 90s!

Humid air builds Friday night into Saturday, meanwhile a strong cold front dips southward as a strong low passes across southern Canada. Temperatures may return to the middle and upper 80s with dew points nearing 70 ahead of the front. If the front timing holds off until the afternoon, strong to severe storms will be possible. Drier air builds Sunday and Monday with comfortable humidity likely for the 4th. However, humidity may increase for fireworks at night and shower chances return Tuesday.

