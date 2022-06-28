Crews respond to two-alarm fire on Catherine St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house in Springfield overnight Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a fire was reported at 125 Catherine Street around 1:30 A.M.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the house. When our Western Mass News crew arrived around 2:30 A.M. the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were working to put out hotspots.

According to officials, the house is still intact and salvageable.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

