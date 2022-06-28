Advertisement

Crews respond to two-alarm fire on Catherine St. in Springfield

By Libby James and Jenna Reyes
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews were called to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house in Springfield overnight Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, a fire was reported at 125 Catherine Street around 1:30 A.M.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the house. When our Western Mass News crew arrived around 2:30 A.M. the fire had been extinguished and firefighters were working to put out hotspots.

According to officials, the house is still intact and salvageable.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mass. State Police Fireworks Seizure
Mass. State Police seize $28,000 worth of illegal fireworks
The veterans hospital set to close in Leeds will now remain open, a great victory for local...
Mass. legislators succeed in fight to keep Leeds VA Medical Center open
The veterans hospital set to close in Leeds will now remain open, a great victory for local...
Mass. legislators succeed in fight to keep Leeds VA Medical Center open
Liberty Street Accident 062722
Springfield crews respond to accident on Liberty Street