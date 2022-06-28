Crews respond to two-alarm fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Early Tuesday morning crews responded to a two-alarm fire in Springfield near Catherine and McKnight Street.

The vacant house is still intact and salvageable.

The Springfield Fire Department confirms no injuries reported.

The call came in at 1:30 a.m. and when Springfield crews arrived there was heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the house. By 2:30 a.m. when Western Mass News crews arrived the fire was under control as firefighters worked to put out the hotspots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

