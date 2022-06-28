Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember him as sweet, good uncle

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is bringing you an update following the tragic accident that took the lives of three teenagers on Sunday.

Dominick Gardner just finished his junior year at Tantasqua Regional High School. His sisters spoke exclusively with Western Mass News Tuesday about how great of a kid he was and how much he is already missed.

Nakkia gardener woke up Sunday morning to the most horrible news.

“My phone was lit up with messages from everybody,” she told us.

Her brother, Dominick Gardner, was in a car accident with three other teenagers. Massachusetts State Police said that the driver, 17-year-old Vincent Ardizzoni, was behind the wheel when the car he was driving swerved off the road and into the woods in the area of East Brimfield-Holland Road.

Dominick was one of the passengers and died from his injuries.

“He will be missed a lot,” Nakkia said.

Speaking with Western Mass News, she described Dominick as a sweet kid who loved life.

“He made a lot of people smile, day to day, even if he was having a bad day,” she recalled.

Dominick’s stepsister, who he lived with for the past two years, told us he was an amazing uncle to her children.

“There was this picture of them and it said, ‘This little girl is my life,’ and that hit me because she really was,” Alyssa Muse said. “She used to go down and play video games with him. I have so many photos of them sitting in his room playing video games.”

Nakkia and Dominick lost their mother this past year. She hopes the two of them are happy together again.

“I hope he’s happy, at least,” Nakkia said. “He’s up there with my mom.”

The community has already done so much to remember Dominick and the other passengers.

