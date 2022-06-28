Local police warning residents about package delivery scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police departments across western Massachusetts are warning people about packages not addressed to them being delivered to their homes, and then being picked up by a man posing as an Amazon delivery driver.

After receiving multiple reports across town, the Longmeadow Police Department took to Facebook to alert the community about the situation.

We took our questions to Longmeadow Police Captain Carl Mazzaferro who told Western Mass News that his department received 5-10 calls from residents who each received a package addressed to their home, but not to their specific name.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic male wearing a multi-colored vest. He drives an older white sedan and uses a translator on the phone to speak with residents.

“There are no charges at this time, but we’re asking residents if they receive packages to stay vigilant and call us,” Captain Mazzaferro said. “We’re still looking to identify the individual that is showing up at their house posing as a possible Amazon driver looking to take possession of that package.”

Captain Mazzaferro also added that all of these packages contained cell phones.

We touched base with other police departments in western Massachusetts and learned that East Longmeadow, Wilbraham, and Palmer also reported similar instances.

Palmer Police told us that they have identified one person from Dorchester, stemming back to an incident on June 25th, who was seen wearing an Amazon vest, but was not an Amazon employee. They added that an investigation is ongoing and charges are coming.

We asked police, what should you do if you find yourself in this situation?

“Don’t give out any personal information,” Captain Mazzaferro advised. “Don’t give the package to anybody, call the police as soon as you receive the package, and we’ll have an officer respond.”

We checked in with other local police departments and found that they are aware of this happening in a growing number of communities and they encourage people to be vigilant.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.