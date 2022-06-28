Local teen dedicates time to improving her community

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has heard about a 14-year-old girl in West Springfield who is doing amazing things for her community. We caught up with her Tuesday to learn more about her efforts.

Arianna Hopkins, a recent graduate from West Springfield Middle School, has made it her mission to do good in the community. This 14-year-old spends her time raising money and doing things to benefit the community.

She told Western Mass News that her first project came from a personal experience, creating the buddy bench at her school.

“I thought in elementary school, I was kind of picked on a little bit, and I knew what it was like to not, I guess, be liked by everybody and not have the most friends,” Arianna said, “and so, I thought, like, going into middle school, that it would be nice for other kids, if they were in my situation, to have a place where they could try to find friends. I guess that is the buddy bench.”

Arianna also painted inspirational quotes in the middle school bathrooms this year.

“On the stalls, we drew, like, pictures in the boys bathroom,” she told us. “We did sports and messages, and in the girls bathroom ,we did flowers and we put inspirational messages on the stalls and around the mirrors.”

This past weekend, Arianna set up a lemonade and cookie stand to help a little boy.

“We found out about my mom’s friend, her little cousin has leukemia and he had beat it, but then it came back again, so we decided to use all the money from the lemonade and cookies to put it to his GoFundMe for his chemo and stuff like that, and we hope that he can use it and get better,” she said.

Another one of Arianna’s recent projects in the community is the little library set up at a popular school bus stop.

With the extra funds left over from previous projects and donations from the community, Arianna and her family decided to create a free book exchange. Arianna’s mother, Alexandra Fuller, is very proud.

“I want my kids to know to give without expecting anything in return, and so, I think they have caught on to that, and so, they are always thinking of ways to do that and help the community,” Fuller said.

As for Arianna, she has one message she would like to share:

“Be kind to everybody because you don’t know what people are going through.”

