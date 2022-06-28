Officials discuss dangers of summertime teen driving following deadly crashes

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After Sunday’s fatal crash that claimed the lives of three teenagers and severely injured a fourth, many are thinking about teen driving safety.

Western Mass News spoke with the Director of Government Affairs at AAA who told us why this time of year is considered the deadliest for teen drivers.

“AAA and many others in traffic safety call the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days of summer, and that’s because, during the summer months, we see an increase in number of teen crashes leading to more injuries and deaths,” Mary Maguire, Director of Government Affairs at AAA, told us.

Maguire said that right now is a particularly dangerous time of year for teen drivers. She offered this piece of advice for parents:

“The best advice, the two best pieces of advice any parent can give their young driver or their teen driver are to number 1, wear your seat belt,” Maguire said. “Your seat belt cuts your risk of dying in a crash by 50% if you’re in the back seat, and by 45% if you’re riding in the front or the driver.”

This advice comes following a fatal accident in Brimfield on Sunday which killed three teenagers. Just last month, another fatal car accident involving teenagers claimed the life of 18-year-old Katarina Boskovic from Longmeadow.

This has led to questions on whether state officials think more needs to be done for Massachusetts teens driving on the roads,.keeping in mind the circumstances surrounding both recent crashes remain under investigation.

State Senator John Velis shared his push for teen driving safety.

“As someone who’s a new dad, I just have to imagine so much of this is conversations with your parents, your guardians, whoever is in your life,” he told us. “We lose far too many kids. That’s what we’re talking about, and I really think that we’ll… a couple of things. I think from a policy standpoint, really, the only thing we can do is take a hard look at driving instruction, just to ensure that appropriate things are being taught. Obviously many of them are texting and driving, being on your cell phone.”

Senator Velis also pointed out studies from AAA.

“One of the things that fascinated me about some of the AAA studies is that those numbers increase even drastically more once there’s just teens in the car,” he said. “So, you really have to wonder are there things like peer pressure, are there things like kids just kind of being kids, and obviously, it takes a really deadly turn and people lose their lives.”

Senator Velis told us that he believes it is the government’s responsibility to help push teenagers to practice safe driving techniques, but it also requires a group effort to prevent more fatal accidents from happening within this young age group.

“Really, it’s a collaboration between guardians, parents, schools, and then just the family to really kind of weigh in on this and speak to the dangers of this,” Senator Velis said.

