Town by Town: June 28

Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Chicopee.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Kevin Culverhouse
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt was joined by Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Appleton and Elm Streets.

The law enforcement officials introduced their newest collaboration, joining forces with the Behavioral Health Network, called Hope Through Help.

The new initiative will focus on those in high stress neighborhoods and the agencies available to the people of Holyoke.

Town by town took us to Chicopee where residents got the chance to “Ask An Attorney” again at the Rivermills Center.

Attorney Hyman Darling of Bacon Wilson spent the morning discussing real estate and homestead exemptions with those who registered for a meeting.

Back in May, Darling hosted an event at the center focused on estate planning.

