Advertisement

Vigil to be held in honor of Brimfield crash victim

The vigil for Dominick will be held at Memorial Field in Webster and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
By Lexi Oliver and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community will gather Tuesday night for a vigil in honor of Dominick Gardner, one of the three victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Brimfield.

The vigil for Dominick will be held at Memorial Field in Webster and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Nakkia Gardner, Dominick’s sister, told us they wanted to have the vigil at Memorial Field because Dominick played football there when he was younger.

She also told us they want the vigil to remain intimate with only people who knew her brother personally. To help ensure that, they have asked guests to bring a photo of themselves with Dominick to show at the gate. Nakkia said people are welcome to bring balloons and candles, as well.

The vigil is expected to run until 8;30 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arianna Hopkins, a recent graduate from West Springfield Middle School, has made it her mission...
Local teen dedicates time to improving her community
After receiving multiple reports across town, the Longmeadow Police Department took to Facebook...
Local police warning residents about package delivery scam
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Chicopee.
Town by Town: June 28
Western Mass News is checking in with a local attorney to find out what laws are in place for...
Local leaders explain extent of Mass. teen driving laws
Dominick Gardner just finished his junior year at Tantasqua Regional High School. His sisters...
Exclusive: sisters of Brimfield crash victim remember brother as ‘happy kid he was’