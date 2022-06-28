Vigil to be held in honor of Brimfield crash victim

WEBSTER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The community will gather Tuesday night for a vigil in honor of Dominick Gardner, one of the three victims of Sunday’s deadly crash in Brimfield.

The vigil for Dominick will be held at Memorial Field in Webster and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Nakkia Gardner, Dominick’s sister, told us they wanted to have the vigil at Memorial Field because Dominick played football there when he was younger.

She also told us they want the vigil to remain intimate with only people who knew her brother personally. To help ensure that, they have asked guests to bring a photo of themselves with Dominick to show at the gate. Nakkia said people are welcome to bring balloons and candles, as well.

The vigil is expected to run until 8;30 Tuesday night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.