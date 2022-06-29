Bronx man sentenced for drug trafficking in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Bronx man has been sentenced in federal court in Springfield for his role in a large-scale drug conspiracy that trafficked dozens of kilos of heroin and fentanyl into Springfield from New York City and the Dominican Republic every month.

35-year-old Marvin Ortega was sentenced to 30 months in prison and two years of supervised release.

In March 2019, Ortega pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin.

