Chicopee police chief addresses increase in shootings in the city

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a fatal shooting this weekend in Chicopee, Western Mass News decided to check in with police about concerns regarding gun violence in the city.

We spoke with Chicopee Chief of Police Patrick Major who told us the city has seen a recent uptick in fatal shootings.

The latest deadly shooting in the city was this past Saturday on Chicopee Street, just before 4 p.m. A 42-year-old Holyoke man was identified as the gunshot victim who later died at Baystate Medical Center.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said it appears the suspect, identified as a 47-year-old Chicopee man, and the victim were engaged in an argument and both men showed weapons before the shots were fired.

This is just one of many fatal shootings the city of Chicopee has seen this year.

Chief Major told Western Mass News that most of these incidents were not random acts.

“It’s people that know each other or were going to meet each other, so that’s what we’re looking at, and the shootings have been pretty close range,” Chief Major said. “That’s why we’re seeing what we’re seeing this year compared to other years.”

Chief Major added that they already have increased patrols out on the streets, including extra motorcycles and unmarked units.

He went on to say that their main priority is to keep the city safe, and they plan to increase their presence even more within the community.

