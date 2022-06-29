Advertisement

Geissler’s Supermarket to now accept online SNAP benefits

Snap Benefits
Snap Benefits
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local supermarket in Agawam is now accepting online purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that Massachusetts residents can now use their electronic benefits transfer to buy groceries online at Geissler’s.

Similar to using SNAP benefits in store, users can buy SNAP-eligible foods such as produce, frozen foods, dairy, and eggs.

