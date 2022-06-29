Geissler’s Supermarket to now accept online SNAP benefits

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local supermarket in Agawam is now accepting online purchases through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that Massachusetts residents can now use their electronic benefits transfer to buy groceries online at Geissler’s.

Similar to using SNAP benefits in store, users can buy SNAP-eligible foods such as produce, frozen foods, dairy, and eggs.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.