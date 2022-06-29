Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops Pond.

Our Western Mass News crews arrived on scene around 10:30 p.m. and saw several emergency vehicles gathered in and around the pond.

There has been no word from officials as to why they are on scene, however our crews saw rafts searching the water shortly before a car was pulled from the pond.

Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates on air and online as they enter our newsroom.

Watershops Pond Search 062822 (Western Mass News photo)

