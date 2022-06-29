Advertisement

Motorcycle accident reported on I-91 North in Springfield

There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.(WAFF)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a 3 car crash involving a motorcycle on I-91 North in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Western Mass News confirming with MA State Police they were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m.

The 3 vehicles involved were a Kawasaki motorcycle, Toyota sedan, and a Ford SUV.

We’re told the motorcycle was towed from the scene. State Police also telling us there was an ambulance called in as well.

No word yet on injuries.

Traffic was backed up along the stretch of highway while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we’ll update this story. Stay with Western Mass News online and on-air for the latest.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews called to fire on Orchard St. in Northampton
Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she...
Friends and family gather in memory of Brimfield crash victim
Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops...
Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield
Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she...
Friends and family gather in memory of Brimfield crash victim