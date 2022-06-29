Motorcycle accident reported on I-91 North in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews responded to a 3 car crash involving a motorcycle on I-91 North in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Western Mass News confirming with MA State Police they were called to the scene at 2:45 p.m.

The 3 vehicles involved were a Kawasaki motorcycle, Toyota sedan, and a Ford SUV.

We’re told the motorcycle was towed from the scene. State Police also telling us there was an ambulance called in as well.

No word yet on injuries.

Traffic was backed up along the stretch of highway while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, we'll update this story.

