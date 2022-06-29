New trial motion filed in Greenfield Police discrimination case

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The attorney for a former Greenfield Police officer who won a racial discrimination case against the city told Western Mass News that a motion has been filed asking for a new trial.

Attorney Timothy Ryan said the motion was filed on behalf of the city and Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh.

Ryan’s client, Patrick Buchanan, was awarded about $1 million after a judge ruled that the department showed racial discrimination against Buchanan, who is black.

Ryan said that over seven years, the town promoted two sergeants and six others who were all white.

Western Mass News reached out to Greenfield Mayor Roxanne Wedegartner’s office for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Ryan said arguments on the motion likely will not happen until late August or September.

