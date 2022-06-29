Pittsfield man sentenced for aiming crossbow at police

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Wednesday, the Berkshire District Attorney’s office obtained a guilty conviction and jail sentence of the man who aimed a crossbow at police back in March.

40-year-old Timothy Tatro of Pittsfield was found guilty of a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon and violating an abuse prevention order.

He was sentenced to serve a total of five years of incarceration.

The charges stem from March when Cheshire Police and Massachusetts State Police attempted to serve Tatro a restraining order.

After attempting to enter, Tatro pointed a crossbow at them and refused to vacate the residence.

