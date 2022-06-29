Police investigating after stolen car is pulled from Watershops Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday night, emergency crews pulled a car out of Watershops Pond in Springfield.

Western Mass News spoke with Springfield Police’s Public Information Officer to find out what they know so far about the car that was pulled out of the water Tuesday night at Watershops Pond.

“There was a call around 9:15, 9:20 of a car getting submerged in the Watershops Pond,” Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh told us. “Some of our officers were first on scene, and the fire department came. They got a boat in the water and they discovered that no one was inside, luckily.”

Walsh told us that several emergency crews responded to the area of Watershops Pond near Alden Street on Tuesday night where a vehicle was discovered in the water.

“They were eventually able to get the car out,” he said. “The car was reported stolen a few minutes prior to people seeing it in the pond.”

Walsh said crews found no sign of the driver or anybody else inside the car.

All of this comes just two weeks after the pond was refilled. To remind you – back in the fall of 2020, the pond was drained to conduct repairs to the dam, and as that happened, pictures surfaced of several vehicles that had been discovered submerged in the water.

“Those cars were in there for an unknown amount of time,” Walsh said. “It could have been years.”

Walsh told us that the Springfield Detective Bureau is now looking further into Tuesday night’s incident.

“hey are gathering video from the area, so depending on what they are able to find, it could be a couple of days or a little longer,” Walsh told us. “They attempted to contact the person who reported the car stolen and were unable to be in contact with them thus far.”

Walsh also said that Springfield’s Auto Theft and Traffic Units are working to identify who was driving the car.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.