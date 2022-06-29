Advertisement

Springfield police confiscate drugs, firearms during Indian Orchard arrests

Firearm and Drug Arrests 062922
Firearm and Drug Arrests 062922(Springfield Police Department)
By Tessa Kielbasa and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have confiscated three guns, about 80 grams of cocaine, more than 400 bags of heroin, and nearly $4,000 in cash on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the items were found while officers were arresting four people in Indian Orchard as part of an ongoing investigation.

Firearms and Drugs Seized 062922
Firearms and Drugs Seized 062922(Springfield Police Department)

Two minors and two adult men were arrested Tuesday after officers said they fled after being seen with an illegal gun.

21-year-old Oren Anderson and 29-year-old Luther Evans both face a number of firearms and drug trafficking-related charges.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

