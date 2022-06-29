Town by Town: June 29

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, West Springfield, and Granby.

The city of Springfield is spreading the word about taking care of your mental health.

Springfield hosted its first Mental Health Check-In Day in Court Square Wednesday morning.

State Representative Orlando Ramos was the guest speaker at Wednesday’s event, which was spearheaded by the City Council Mental Health Task Focus Committee.

The committee said the check-up days are to encourage Springfield residents to schedule appointments with their doctors or mental health workers.

In West Springfield, the town held a kickoff to summer celebration picnic.

The event was held at the Morgan Road Pavilion and featured a menu including lobster rolls, corn salad, coleslaw, and dessert.

There were also games and prizes.

Officials said the event was made possible with the support of Health New England.

Town by town took us to Granby where the state began the paving of Route 202.

The project will run from the intersection of Pleasant and West State Street to Route 33.

The paving will go through this Friday.

While the road will not be closed, the state is asking drivers to find alternate routes as delays are expected.

