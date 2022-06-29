Crews called to fire on Orchard St. in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, around 8 p.m. the Northampton Fire Department was dispatched to Orchard Street.

Upon arrival crews found an apartment complex on fire with flames showing from the third floor of the building.

All residents safely evacuated and the fire was contained to a single apartment.

No word yet on the cause.

