Advertisement

Crews called to fire on Orchard St. in Northampton

A fire at a Northampton apartment complex
By Libby James
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, around 8 p.m. the Northampton Fire Department was dispatched to Orchard Street.

Upon arrival crews found an apartment complex on fire with flames showing from the third floor of the building.

All residents safely evacuated and the fire was contained to a single apartment.

No word yet on the cause.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she...
Friends and family gather in memory of Brimfield crash victim
Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops...
Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield
Dominick Gardner’s sister Nakkia organized the vigil at Memorial Field in Webster because she...
Friends and family gather in memory of Brimfield crash victim
Numerous Springfield crews responded to Alden Street Tuesday night in the area of Watershops...
Emergency crews pull car from Watershops Pond in Springfield