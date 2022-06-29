Turners Falls man sentenced to 15 years on child porn charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Turners Falls man was sentenced Monday on child porn charges.

64-year-old Brian Cooper was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to 15 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

In February, Cooper pleaded guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography files via Instagram.

A search of his home in 2019 turned up thousands of porn files stored on a tablet and on multiple thumb drives.

