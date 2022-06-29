Advertisement

Turners Falls man sentenced to 15 years on child porn charges

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Turners Falls man was sentenced Monday on child porn charges.

64-year-old Brian Cooper was sentenced in federal court in Springfield to 15 years in prison with 5 years of supervised release.

In February, Cooper pleaded guilty to distributing and receiving child pornography files via Instagram.

A search of his home in 2019 turned up thousands of porn files stored on a tablet and on multiple thumb drives.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arianna Hopkins, a recent graduate from West Springfield Middle School, has made it her mission...
Local teen dedicates time to improving her community
After receiving multiple reports across town, the Longmeadow Police Department took to Facebook...
Local police warning residents about package delivery scam
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke and Chicopee.
Town by Town: June 28
Western Mass News is checking in with a local attorney to find out what laws are in place for...
Local leaders explain extent of Mass. teen driving laws