Bernardston’s Falltown Grill damaged by fire just weeks after opening

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Falltown Grill, the restaurant now located at the former Four Leaf Clover in Bernardston, caught on fire early Wednesday morning.

At least 14 fire departments responded just before 2 a.m. to the Falltown Grill on South Street.

Falltown Grill fire 062922 (Bernardston Fire Department)

The Bernardston Fire Department said the fire had pushed through the roof in the center of the building by the time crews arrived.

They were able to keep it from spreading to the front of the restaurant, but there is significant fire, water, and smoke damage.

No one was hurt and the cause is unknown.

