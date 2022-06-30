Hot to start July, then a First Alert Weather Day to start the holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - July begins hot with highs hitting 90s Friday afternoon. A cold front approaches Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms that may become strong to severe – making it a First Alert Weather Day.

This evening begins warm, but will cool quickly once the sun sets. Humidity rises a bit overnight, so lows only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s with calm wind. Patchy fog may form after midnight.

Fog burns off Friday morning and we will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Getting hot thanks to an upper level ridge and a strong southwesterly wind flow. Highs should get to around 90 in most spots with some upper 80s in the higher elevations. Mid-90s likely in the valley! Dew points linger in the lower 60s most of the day, adding to the heat. Southwest breezes may gust to 20-25mph.

Friday evening will be warm and humid with a chance for showers or a thunderstorm closer to midnight. Scattered showers linger overnight and Saturday morning.

Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat for afternoon strong to severe thunderstorms. A few showers are possible in the morning and it will feel down-right tropical outside. A cold front moving into this very warm and humid air will spark showers and thunderstorms. Storms will likely bring torrential rainfall, which may lead to localized flooding or flash flooding. Strong to severe wind gusts (50-60mph) and hail are possible as well and look isolated to scattered. Some spotty wind damage may occur, so be very mindful of the forecast!

Showers and storms should exit western Mass by sunset or shortly after. We gradually dry out overnight and Sunday will feel more comfortable with light breezes and good sunshine for the afternoon. Dry and warm weather will continue through the 4th of July as well!

Our forecast turns unsettled early next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. Tuesday may feature showers and a few thunderstorms along with higher humidity. Another round of wet weather is possible later Thursday.

